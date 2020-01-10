Warriors' Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry has 'long way to go' before returning

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is shooting the basketball and traveling with the team, but his return from a broken hand isn't imminent.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Leaked Nude Photos Not Steph Curry, Warriors Star Says Stephen Curry is trending for the wrong reason. Nude photos -- that he claims are fake -- are circulating on social media. Andria Borba reports. (12-20-19) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:21Published 3 weeks ago NBA's Curry releases film about growth of basketball in Japan; hopeful Warriors can return to greatness NBA great Stephen Curry releases 15-minute documentary "The Rising" about the growth of basketball in Japan; hopeful Warriors will return to greatness when healthy Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:35Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Warriors injury updates: Stephen Curry will 'for sure' play this season; Klay Thompson unlikely to return Steve Kerr offered updates on both Splash Brothers as they work their way back from injury

CBS Sports 1 day ago





Tweets about this