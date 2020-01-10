Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in J'khand

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The suspect, Rushikesh Devdikar (44), was arrested from Katras in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday. He was named in an earlier chargesheet filed in the murder case. A local court in Dhanbad allowed the Karnataka team to take Devdikar on a three-day transit remand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Victims' family shocked after double murder suspect pays $1m bond

Victims' family shocked after double murder suspect pays $1m bond 01:49

 Victims' family shocked after double murder suspect pays $1m bond

Recent related videos from verified sources

Victims' family shocked after double murder suspect pays $1m bond [Video]Victims' family shocked after double murder suspect pays $1m bond

Victims&apos; family shocked after double murder suspect pays $1m bond

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea [Video]Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea

Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea agreement

Credit: WTHIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand

The suspect, Rushikesh Devdikar (44), was arrested from Katras in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday. He was named in an earlier chargesheet filed in the...
IndiaTimes

Key suspect in Gauri Lankesh murder held in Jharkhand


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand https://t.co/DXvm4hvbYC via @timesofindia 6 minutes ago

Pushback_stream

(UN)DIPLOMATIC RT @Hindutva__watch: Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand https://t.co/ij3A1vgYX6 #SaffronTerror #HindutvaTerror 37 minutes ago

Hindutva__watch

Hindutva Watch Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand https://t.co/ij3A1vgYX6 #SaffronTerror #HindutvaTerror 44 minutes ago

utkarsh_9919

Utkarsh RT @TOIIndiaNews: Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand https://t.co/KXCkB5WTk1 49 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Gauri Lankesh murder suspect arrested in Jharkhand https://t.co/KXCkB5WTk1 52 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews #GauriLankesh Murder Suspect Nabbed From Jharkhand Read here : https://t.co/x9aKCyuzxm https://t.co/LfldIOQ7nI 2 hours ago

FairozGadad

فیروز Fairoz Gadad RT @Ajitkumar_Kanan: SIT Arrests Key Suspect in Gauri Lankesh Murder Case https://t.co/CUvo0bgB2Y 4 hours ago

Skpj50

Khan Mazhar RT @scroll_in: #GauriLankesh murder case: One more suspect arrested from hideout in Jharkhand https://t.co/2LGE53vYRX https://t.co/T7GUGlzm… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.