Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Morrison returns to the WWE sitting down with former teammate on Miz TV

FOX Sports Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
John Morrison returns to the WWE sitting down with former teammate on Miz TVJohn Morrison makes official return the WWE sitting down with his good friend The Miz on his SmackDown on FOX.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

John Howard praises Scott Morrison but urges him to work with states

Former Prime Minister John Howard believes Scott Morrison has handled the “very difficult” bushfire crisis well but urged him to work more closely with the...
The Age

WWE news: CM Punk calls The Miz a ‘f***ing dork’ in foul-mouthed rant on Twitter before deleting post

CM Punk is back in wrestling as an analyst on FOX and has lost none of his ability to create headlines. While the former WWE champion has not returned as an...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.