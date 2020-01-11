Global  

India thrash Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win series

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Shardul Thakur produced an all-round display and Navdeep Saini impressed with his pace again as India thumped Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International to complete a 2-0 series victory in Pune on Friday.
