Mike Leach: ‘I will forever be proud and if I’m not careful, get emotional about my time at Washington State’
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Before he got too far into describing how he plans to rebuild Mississippi State, Mike Leach had one last parting message for the school he just left, and a sincere one at that.
Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun addressed the media Thursday in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State, discussing Leach’s... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports
Tweets about this
GameDayBlog Mike Leach: ‘I will forever be proud and if I’m not careful, get emotional about my time at …… https://t.co/36IBUs7ve8 1 hour ago
hannah RT @TheoLawson_SR: Mike Leach: "I will forever be proud and if I'm not careful, (I'll) get emotional about my time at Washington State." 2 hours ago
Erin Krause I can’t even...so sad. Mike Leach: ‘I will forever be proud and if I’m not careful, get emotional about my time at… https://t.co/xKuHrLGfsG 2 hours ago
That Dave RT @SpokesmanReview: Before he got too far into describing how he plans to rebuild the Southeastern Conference football program at Mississi… 4 hours ago