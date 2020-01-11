Global  

Mike Leach: ‘I will forever be proud and if I’m not careful, get emotional about my time at Washington State’

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Before he got too far into describing how he plans to rebuild Mississippi State, Mike Leach had one last parting message for the school he just left, and a sincere one at that.
News video: Mike Leach Intro

Mike Leach Intro

 It was a packed scene this afternoon at the Leo Seal Complex on Mississippi State's campus. Mike Leach officially introduced as the 34th head coach in program history.

The best of Mike Leach's introductory press conference [Video]The best of Mike Leach's introductory press conference

Here are some of the funny moments and highlights from Mike Leach's first press conference as head coach of the Mississippi State football program.

Mike Leach Arrival [Video]Mike Leach Arrival

There's a new top dawg in on the Mississippi State campus. Mike Leach has landed in Starkville

Mike Leach headed to Mississippi State after eight seasons with Washington State

Mike Leach has decided to take the same position at Mississippi State. Leach won 55 games in eight seasons at Washington State.
Here’s what WSU AD Pat Chun said about Mike Leach’s departure, future of Cougar football

Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun addressed the media Thursday in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State, discussing Leach’s...
GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Mike Leach: ‘I will forever be proud and if I’m not careful, get emotional about my time at …… https://t.co/36IBUs7ve8 1 hour ago

han_herbert

hannah RT @TheoLawson_SR: Mike Leach: "I will forever be proud and if I'm not careful, (I'll) get emotional about my time at Washington State." 2 hours ago

erindava

Erin Krause I can’t even...so sad. Mike Leach: ‘I will forever be proud and if I’m not careful, get emotional about my time at… https://t.co/xKuHrLGfsG 2 hours ago

dmon2112

That Dave RT @SpokesmanReview: Before he got too far into describing how he plans to rebuild the Southeastern Conference football program at Mississi… 4 hours ago

kiphillreporter

Kip Hill RT @TheoLawson_SR: Why did Mike Leach leave #WSU for #MissState? - "To be perfectly honest, the recruiting base here is hard to resist."… 4 hours ago

SpokesmanReview

SpokesmanReview Before he got too far into describing how he plans to rebuild the Southeastern Conference football program at Missi… https://t.co/ZCxEGMnqqB 4 hours ago

TheoLawson_SR

Theo Lawson Why did Mike Leach leave #WSU for #MissState? - "To be perfectly honest, the recruiting base here is hard to resis… https://t.co/tnRrmCAGGY 5 hours ago

