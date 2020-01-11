Canadian men's soccer comfortably dispatches Barbados in friendly rematch

Charles-Andreas Brym, Amer Didic and 17-year-old Jayden Nelson scored their first international goals to help Canada beat Barbados 4-1 in a soccer friendly Friday.



