Canadian men's soccer comfortably dispatches Barbados in friendly rematch

CBC.ca Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Charles-Andreas Brym, Amer Didic and 17-year-old Jayden Nelson scored their first international goals to help Canada beat Barbados 4-1 in a soccer friendly Friday.
Canadian men's soccer team beats Barbados in international friendly

The Canadian men's national team scored three first-half goals on their way to defeating Barbados 4-1 on Tuesday in an international friendly.
