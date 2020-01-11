Global  

Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison rushed to hospital after pregame medical emergency

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Toronto Marlies assistant Rob Davison, 39, a former NHL defenseman, was taken to hospital after medical emergency in visitors' dressing room.
Recent related news from verified sources

Marlies game in Texas postponed after assistant coach rushed to hospital

Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison experienced a medical emergency ahead of Toronto's game against the Texas Stars on Friday night, leading to the postponement...
CBC.ca

Tweets about this

joseysays

CHIEF KEEFE SZN RT @dalter: Tonight's game between the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars was postponed after Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison experienced… 2 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison rushed to hospital after pregame medical emergency Toronto Marlies ass… https://t.co/yKNojFEXif 7 minutes ago

optimaxbenefits

Earl Shindruk RT @hockeynight: Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison experienced medical emergency in locker room prior to game https://t.co/4ZxI6GFELE 33 minutes ago

Mario_Tirabassi

Mario Tirabassi RT @reporterchris: Tonight's Toronto Marlies game in Texas has been postponed because assistant coach Rob Davison "experienced a medical em… 45 minutes ago

BayStreetTix

BayStreetTickets.ca RT @YahooCASports: “The entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight’s game.” 🙏 https://t.co/v4mfk5pNCA 46 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison rushed to hospital after pregame medical emergency https://t.co/xuHgxSxuHb 52 minutes ago

Katcutie98

Kaela Talbert RT @TonyAndrock: Statement from #AHL on tonight's cancelled Toronto at Texas game. Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison had a medic… 1 hour ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Marlies game in Texas postponed after assistant coach rushed to hospital https://t.co/UgkOztEpLF https://t.co/Qw4MuOeE8Y 1 hour ago

