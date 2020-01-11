Global  

Live: 2 of Kerala's Maradu flats to be razed

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Two of the Maradu highrises would be demolished on Saturday and the rest on Sunday, complying with the orders of the Supreme Court which held the structures to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates:
