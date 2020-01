Oyo firing thousands across China and India

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Oyo has let go of 5% of its 12,000 employees in China partly due to non-performance, while dismissing 12% of its 10,000 staff in India, one of the people said. It plans to shed another 1,200 in India over the next three to four months, the person added. πŸ‘“ View full article