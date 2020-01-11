Global  

Oyo firing thousands across China and India

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020
Oyo has let go of 5% of its 12,000 employees in China partly due to non-performance, while dismissing 12% of its 10,000 staff in India, one of the people said. It plans to shed another 1,200 in India over the next three to four months, the person added.
 Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong said that India and China together can build a better world. Speaking at the China-India Youth Dialogue, Weidong said that both countries should work together to safeguard free trade and multilateralism.

