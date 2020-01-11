Sport24.co.za | Blades up to fifth as McBurnie sinks Hammers Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Scotland's Oliver McBurnie fired Sheffield United into fifth place in the Premier League as a calamitous mistake and more VAR drama condemned West Ham to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane on Friday. 👓 View full article

