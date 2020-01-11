Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sano, Twins agree to three-year deal

FOX Sports Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Sano, Twins agree to three-year dealMiguel Sano and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a three-year contract worth $30 million on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Football team has opponents seeing double with three pairs of TWINS in the side [Video]Football team has opponents seeing double with three pairs of TWINS in the side

A football team in Thailand has left opponents seeing double - with three sets of TWINS in the same side. The teenagers play in different outfield positions for the under-15s team in Phayao,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:40Published

Mother of one black and one black albino twin admits strangers ask if the children are hers - because of the colour of their ski [Video]Mother of one black and one black albino twin admits strangers ask if the children are hers - because of the colour of their ski

The mum of these twins has no problem telling them apart after they were born with with different skin colours - one black and one white.Daniel and David Omirin were born just minutes apart, but they..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Sanó, Twins agree to $30M, 3-year contract

Miguel Sanó and the Minnesota Twins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract on Friday, a person familiar with the deal told The...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.