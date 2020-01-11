Global  

Trent Alexander-Arnold predicts Tottenham v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Trent Alexander-Arnold has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates that they are in for a “very tough” game when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday night. The Merseyside outfit head into the game looking to try and keep up their stunning start to the new season under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool FC have […]

