Djokovic's win over Medvedev puts Serbia into ATP Cup final

FOX Sports Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Djokovic's win over Medvedev puts Serbia into ATP Cup finalNovak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia's win over Russia and a spot in the final of the new ATP Cup
