Novak Djokovic clinches Serbia's spot at 1st-ever ATP Cup final

CBC.ca Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia's win over Russia and a spot in the final of the new ATP Cup.
