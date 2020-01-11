Global  

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ box-office collection

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
According to reports in BoxofficeIndia.com, The Om Raut directorial set the cash registers ringing at the box-office post its release. It grossed Rs 14.50 crore nett at the box-office on the very first day. The film was estimated to collect Rs 16 crores nett on its first day.
News video: Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well 01:46

 Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Launch [Video]Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Launch

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Launch

Good Newwz CRUSHES Bodyguard to become Kareena Kapoor's third-highest grosser of all-time

It will be interesting to see, whether Good Newwz enters the Rs 200 crore club or not as two biggies Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are arriving this...
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Day 1 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's 100th film off to a great start

The big budget historical documents the bravery of Tanhaji Malusare, the brave Subhedaar of Shivaji Maharaj who gave up his life to capture the strategic Kondana...
