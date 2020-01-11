Sport24.co.za | Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
|
|
Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International in a big blow to the new tournament.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Djokovic opts out of Adelaide InternationalNovak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Adelaide International in a body-blow to the South Australian capital which was celebrating the return of top-level...
The Age
You Might Like
Tweets about this