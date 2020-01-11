Global  

Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno Fernandes

Daily Star Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno FernandesManchester United are closing in on the signing of Bruno Fernandes - but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to bag himself another transfer also
Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens [Video]Transfer round-up: Minamino joins Liverpool as window opens

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Liverpool secure the signing of attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Man Utd chiefs ‘make’ transfer decision over January midfield recruitment

Man Utd chiefs ‘make’ transfer decision over January midfield recruitmentManchester United are in need of midfield reinforcements - but it doesn’t look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be backed in the January transfer window
Daily Star

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward yet to agree to Sporting's Bruno Fernandes request

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward yet to agree to Sporting's Bruno Fernandes requestManchester United are confident of securing the transfer of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes - but will a Red Devils player move in the opposite...
Daily Star

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/kalEZaFJRz 21 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CLEANSHEET 😷🇭🇰😷 Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/ViGQnsUD21 https://t.co/92gX4iPiMx 30 minutes ago

MUnitedNewsNow

Man United News Now ⚽️ Trending: Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/ifiSJj1f9H 30 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno Fernandes #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/1KUnYUWlg3 1 hour ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/1kcfOEJAIR https://t.co/fBdTzqpcg5 1 hour ago

UnitedNewsApp

United News App Daily Star: Senior Man Utd chiefs confident of double January transfer including Bruno Fernandes… https://t.co/XGLvn2oXhb 1 hour ago

