Rahul Dravid turns 47; wishes pour in for 'The Wall'

Zee News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid turned 47 on Saturday with warm birthday wishes pouring in for him not only from the cricket fraternity but also from fans all over the world. 
We had it all when we had 'The Wall': Dravid turns 47

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Saturday turned 47 and the cricket fraternity took to social media to extended wishes to one of the...
Sify

When Rahul Dravid got 'standing ovation' but only for scoring single run

Sydney [Australia], Jan 3 (ANI): Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid commonly known as 'The Wall' is renowned for his gritty knocks on the cricket field, but...
Sify


raniasr

Rania RT @toisports: Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Wishes pour in as 'The Wall' turns 47 READ: https://t.co/jHyIhrsbyj 🏏 #HappyBirthdayRahulDra… 15 minutes ago

amituy

Amit kr singh RT @ZeeNews: #RahulDravid turns 47, wishes pour in for 'The Wall' https://t.co/9g3UrMHgTd 19 minutes ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman Cricket fraternity wishes Rahul Dravid as ‘The Wall’ turns 47 #RahulDravid https://t.co/K9xaZr0yq7 20 minutes ago

Mystadytebul

EternalOneInUniverse RT @HTSportsNews: #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid : The former India captain turns 47 today. https://t.co/XJKg9KzpIL 28 minutes ago

AnilKumarPatn15

Anil Kumar Patnaik RT @NH_India: Former #India captain #RahulDravid on Saturday turned 47 and the cricket fraternity took to social media to extended wishes t… 30 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #RahulDravid turns 47, wishes pour in for 'The Wall' https://t.co/9g3UrMHgTd 42 minutes ago

worldsprtstar

World Sports Stars Rahul Dravid turns 47; wishes pour in for 'The Wall' https://t.co/W4IvbjwCqF #Sportsnews #allsportsnews #sports… https://t.co/yMMo6X1LTj 44 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald Former #India captain #RahulDravid on Saturday turned 47 and the cricket fraternity took to social media to extende… https://t.co/vFYE9O2l1d 1 hour ago

