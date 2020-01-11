Global  

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk hailed as 'best defender in Premier League history'

Daily Star Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk hailed as 'best defender in Premier League history'The £75m man has become the bedrock of Jurgen Klopp's defence which looks set to bring home the club's first ever Premier League trophy
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool 01:26

 Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at the stats and what the rival managers had to say.

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich [Video]'Warrior' Harry Maguire could face Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Harry Maguire a "warrior" as he revealed the England man could make a return for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday. The defender..

Liverpool news LIVE: Van Dijk labelled ‘greatest defender in Premier League history’, Klopp gives positive Fabinho and Lovren updates, will Can move to Manchester United?

We’ll bring you all the latest Liverpool news with the games continuing to come thick and fast for the Reds and the January transfer window now open… TOP...
talkSPORT

‘Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in Premier League history’ – Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Martin Keown raves about Liverpool star

Arsenal ‘Invincible’ Martin Keown has lauded Virgil van Dijk as the BEST defender in Premier League history, saying it’s ‘almost perfection’ to watch...
talkSPORT

