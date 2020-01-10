VAR is not wanted in Premier League - West Ham's Declan Rice
|
|
Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice says players do not want VAR in the Premier League, after his side were denied an equaliser at Sheffield United.
|
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
Rice: No one wants VAR 02:46
Declan Rice was furious with the decision to rule out West Ham's stoppage time goal for handball and claims that no one in the game wants VAR to remain.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
The Carlos Tevez Affair
West Ham play at Bramall Lane for the first time on Friday Night Football since Carlos Tevez's goals kept West Ham in the Premier League and sent Sheffield United down in 2007.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:11Published
Is Fellaini heading to West Ham?
The Transfer Show panel discuss a possible move back to the Premier League for Marouane Fellaini, as West Ham register an interest in signing the 32-year-old.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:47Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this