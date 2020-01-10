Global  

VAR is not wanted in Premier League - West Ham's Declan Rice

BBC Sport Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice says players do not want VAR in the Premier League, after his side were denied an equaliser at Sheffield United.
News video: Rice: No one wants VAR

Rice: No one wants VAR 02:46

 Declan Rice was furious with the decision to rule out West Ham's stoppage time goal for handball and claims that no one in the game wants VAR to remain.

The Carlos Tevez Affair [Video]The Carlos Tevez Affair

West Ham play at Bramall Lane for the first time on Friday Night Football since Carlos Tevez's goals kept West Ham in the Premier League and sent Sheffield United down in 2007.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:11Published

Is Fellaini heading to West Ham? [Video]Is Fellaini heading to West Ham?

The Transfer Show panel discuss a possible move back to the Premier League for Marouane Fellaini, as West Ham register an interest in signing the 32-year-old.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:47Published


No Premier League players want VAR used - West Ham's Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice says players do not want VAR in the Premier League, after his side were denied an equaliser at Sheffield United.
BBC News

West Ham news: Fabianski injury update, pundit's VAR verdict, Piatek transfer blow, Ajeti latest

West Ham news: Fabianski injury update, pundit's VAR verdict, Piatek transfer blow, Ajeti latest
West Ham lost against Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane, with a late VAR decision going against them as Robert Snodgrass was denied a late...
Football.london

