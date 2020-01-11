Global  

Football: Wellington Phoenix beat Western Sydney Wanderers in A-League to tie record unbeaten run

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Football: Wellington Phoenix beat Western Sydney Wanderers in A-League to tie record unbeaten runWellington Phoenix 2Western Sydney Wanderers 0 The Wellington Phoenix have equalled their record unbeaten run after a 2-0 victory over the Western Sydney Wanderers in Wellington this afternoon.The win was the ninth consecutive...
