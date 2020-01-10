Global  

NFL: NZME resident NFL tragics break down the Divisional Round

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
NFL: NZME resident NFL tragics break down the Divisional RoundWeek 2 of the NFL Playoffs presents us with the Divisional Round and a new set of games for NZME's resident NFL tragics Alex Chapman, Christopher Reive, Marc Peard and Nigel Yalden to pontificate on. NFC: San Francisco 49ers v...
News video: Take a look at Arrowhead's retro paint job

Take a look at Arrowhead's retro paint job 00:17

 Everything old is new again. The Chiefs recreated the paint scheme from franchise's first game in Kansas City at Municipal Stadium for the season opener. It was a hit with fans and was recreated again for the AFC Divisional Round against the Texans at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

