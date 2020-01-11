Global  

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: Kick off time, team news, goal updates and latest score

Football.london Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
All the action from Selhurst Park in south London where the Eagles play host to Mikel Arteta's Gunners for the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday lunchtime
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal

Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal 00:34

 Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had 'switched off' for Crystal Palace's equalising goal - the match ended 1-1.

Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip [Video]Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals he believes the upcoming away game at Crystal Palace will be very tough, citing the stadium and the manager. Arteta adds that he is pleased to have had more time to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Premier League 2019/20 on TV – Week 17 preview [Video]Premier League 2019/20 on TV – Week 17 preview

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts and BBC MOTD Magazine deputy editor Mark Parry bring you up to speed on the upcoming round of Premier League games on TV. Check out the brand new MOTDmag.com a..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 28:57Published


Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and live commentary as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to climb above the Eagles

Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the first London derby of the new year this Saturday. Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Derby, Roy...
talkSPORT

Crystal Palace vs Derby County live: Kick off time, predicted team, latest score and analysis

Crystal Palace vs Derby County live: Kick off time, predicted team, latest score and analysisLive coverage of Crystal Palace's FA Cup third round tie against Derby County at Selhurst Park
Football.london

