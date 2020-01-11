Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane is irreplaceable

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
*London:* Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he would get "depressed" if he wallowed in the news that Harry Kane is to be missing for at least three months. The Spurs striker has undergone surgery on a torn hamstring that will see him miss the majority of the remainder of the season at club level and in a race to be match fit...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow

Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow 00:55

 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury. Mourinho declined to answer questions on Kane until he returns from his spell in the treatment room,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Redknapp: Spurs can cope without Kane [Video]Redknapp: Spurs can cope without Kane

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp says Harry Kane is 'irreplaceable' but that Jose Mourinho can find a way to work around his absence.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published

Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury [Video]Tottenham striker Harry Kane set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after injury

Tottenham have announced striker Harry Kane is set for surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, with the England captain expected to return to training in April. Kane suffered the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho press conference: Tottenham boss on Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele injuries and transfer window plans, including Paulo Dybala

Jose Mourinho is not sure how long Harry Kane will be out for but is not optimistic about the severity of his injury. The Tottenham frontman limped off the pitch...
talkSPORT

Mourinho expects Kane to face lengthy lay-off after hamstring blow

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho expects striker Harry Kane to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The England captain suffered the blow...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.