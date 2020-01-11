Jose Mourinho: Harry Kane is irreplaceable

Saturday, 11 January 2020 () *London:* Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he would get "depressed" if he wallowed in the news that Harry Kane is to be missing for at least three months. The Spurs striker has undergone surgery on a torn hamstring that will see him miss the majority of the remainder of the season at club level and in a race to be match fit...
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury. Mourinho declined to answer questions on Kane until he returns from his spell in the treatment room,...