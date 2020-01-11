Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Xavi seems set to return to Barcelona as head coach, replacing Ernesto Valverde. Valverde is under pressure again at the helm of the LaLiga giants after Thursday’s Supercopa de Espana semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid. And, it seems Barca are wasting no time finding a replacement. TOP STORY – BARCELONA OFFER XAVI DEAL TO […]



The post Rumour Has It: Barcelona offer Xavi deal to replace Valverde appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

