Sport24.co.za | Dear Diary: Finau eyes outside odds at first Hong Kong Open

President's Cup winner Tony Finau will turn to his nightly journal ahead of the final day of the Hong Kong Open.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | From protests to pro golf as postponed Hong Kong Open tees off Open champion Shane Lowry and US big hitter Tony Finau are the headline acts as the Hong Kong Open finally goes ahead.

News24 3 days ago



Toys & Games, Baby Products and Stationery fairs open today HONG KONG, Jan 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The first round of Hong Kong Trade Development Council's trade fairs for 2020 kicked off today at the Hong Kong...

ACN Newswire 5 days ago





Tweets about this