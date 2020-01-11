Global  

Australian Open: Bianca Andreescu withdraws with a knee injury

BBC Sport Saturday, 11 January 2020
US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.
US Open champion Andreescu out of Australian Open with knee injury

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a knee injury.
Sport24.co.za | Canadian sensation Andreescu out of Australian Open

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a knee injury she sustained at the end of last season.
