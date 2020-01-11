Global  

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
CRY vs ARS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, CRY Dream11 Team Player List, ARS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Head to Head
News video: Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal 01:28

 Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side face London rivals Crystal Palace as he hopes to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Fantasy Football Scramble- Is Pepe Turning Things Around Under Arteta? [Video]Fantasy Football Scramble- Is Pepe Turning Things Around Under Arteta?

Arsenal’s record signing is starting to come to the party, but is it enough to get him into your #FPL team? We’ve got Gameweek 22 covered in this week’s #FantasyFootballScramble

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 05:25Published

Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip [Video]Arteta unnerved by Selhurst Park trip

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals he believes the upcoming away game at Crystal Palace will be very tough, citing the stadium and the manager. Arteta adds that he is pleased to have had more time to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live: Kick off time, team news, goal updates and latest score

All the action from Selhurst Park in south London where the Eagles play host to Mikel Arteta's Gunners for the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday...
Football.london Also reported by •IndependenttalkSPORT

Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette to start: Arsenal predicted XI vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, but what will be the line-up that Mikel Arteta chooses? We predict how the...
Football.london


footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Arsenal #player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Aubameyang red card, Ozil and Pepe ineffective - Express #CPFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/WMKq51Dxaf 12 seconds ago

GunnersReddit

/r/Gunners ⚽️ Post Match Thread: Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Arsenal [English Premier League] https://t.co/BtliahqHVr 16 seconds ago

diltothesak

Dylan RT @ESPNFC: Aubameyang is the first Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match since Arteta vs. Crystal Palac… 17 seconds ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Pierre-Emerick #Aubameyang sees red as Crystal Palace fightback to claim deserved point against Arsenal -… https://t.co/RecPaRki57 18 seconds ago

iPeterTZ

LORDMSOFFE RT @OptaJoe: 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the third Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match, and the f… 18 seconds ago

taiwasc

Daddy Rex RT @Uncle_savage00: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the third Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match, and th… 36 seconds ago

allForestaintwe

Nick Briggs RT @Fasn_Designs: @SkySportsPL Aubameyang is the first Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match since Artet… 39 seconds ago

JoaoPedroAFC

João Pedro RT @Orbinho: Crystal Palace had just six attempts at goal today - the fewest Arsenal have allowed in a Premier League game this season #CRY… 42 seconds ago

