Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Utd to make two January signings, as Solskjaer comments on frenzied Bruno Fernandes talk

Team Talk Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are understood to be confident of signing two players this month as they reportedly close in on Bruno Fernandes.

The post Man Utd to make two January signings, as Solskjaer comments on frenzied Bruno Fernandes talk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd ´looking at one or two´ January signings, says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted at January signings for Manchester United, saying the Premier League club were “looking at one or two” possible additions. United...
SoccerNews.com

Transfer news live: Tottenham target to complete £59.8m Man United move, Arsenal star to leave

Transfer news live: Tottenham target to complete £59.8m Man United move, Arsenal star to leaveTransfer window updates on Bruno Fernandes, Moussa Dembele, Krzysztof Piatek and Dayot Upamecano as Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CFCbluepride

CFC Blue Ultras RT @Blue_Footy: Lampard said from day one that he won't sign players for the sake of it, and we know that January isn't the time to make el… 2 minutes ago

MKDonsFC

MK Dons Signings @CarltonJM and @bengladwin8 could make their #MKDons debuts this afternoon… Get to know your new recruits… https://t.co/SaOuu01LUs 6 minutes ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd latest... https://t.co/hBInoMUR5j #MUFC 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.