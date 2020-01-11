Global  

Declan Rice lays into VAR in furious rant after controversially disallowed equaliser against Sheffield Untied: ‘Football shouldn’t be like that’

talkSPORT Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
An emotional Declan Rice ripped into VAR after West Ham had a late equaliser controversially ruled out during their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United. Robert Snodgrass thought he earned a valuable point for the Hammers in injury time before VAR spotted a handball from Rice in the build-up. There was little Rice could do to […]
 Declan Rice was furious with the decision to rule out West Ham's stoppage time goal for handball and claims that no one in the game wants VAR to remain.

Wilder: I'm drained by VAR [Video]Wilder: I'm drained by VAR

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is saddened that VAR has changed the game after watching Jonjo Shelvey's goal upheld by VAR in Newcastle's 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published

Manchester United Target 5 MAJOR Signings For January! | Transfer Talk [Video]Manchester United Target 5 MAJOR Signings For January! | Transfer Talk

Manchester United have a lot of weak areas in their squad so it's looking like January is going to be a busy one for the Red Devils during the winter window with Sancho, Haaland, Maddison & Rice all..

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 07:14Published


VAR is not wanted in Premier League - West Ham's Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice says players do not want VAR in the Premier League, after his side were denied an equaliser at Sheffield United.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

Rice: I don´t think anybody wants to have VAR in the game

Declan Rice claimed “pretty much every Premier League player” wants the VAR system kicked out of football after West Ham were denied a last-gasp equaliser...
SoccerNews.com

