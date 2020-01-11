Global  

Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open with knee injury

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries. “The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,” Andreescu said. “It […]
