Arsenal boss Arteta gets tough and makes demands of David Luiz

Team Talk Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta wants David Luiz to act as a leader to his Arsenal squad after being impressed by the defender's attitude.

The post Arsenal boss Arteta gets tough and makes demands of David Luiz appeared first on teamtalk.com.
 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals he believes the upcoming away game at Crystal Palace will be very tough, citing the stadium and the manager. Arteta adds that he is pleased to have had more time to work with his players following a frenetic start to his Arsenal career.

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Luiz: Arteta can be one of the best [Video]Luiz: Arteta can be one of the best

Arsenal's David Luiz believes that the new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has the potential to become one of the best coaches in the world.

Bielsa talks up Arsenal boss Arteta ahead of FA Cup clash

Marcelo Bielsa insists Mikel Arteta has more credentials than just being a previous member of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City. Arteta took...
David Luiz interview after Arsenal beat Manchester United brings praise for Mikel Arteta and asks fans for patience in hunt for trophies

Mikel Arteta’s methods are paying off and David Luiz has praised the changes made in the new manager’s short time in charge. Speaking after Arsenal’s 2-0...
