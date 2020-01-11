Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ormsby continues to lead at Hong Kong Open

FOX Sports Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Ormsby continues to lead at Hong Kong OpenWade Ormsby has continued his impressive run at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead on Saturday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Ormsby leads Hong Kong Open at halfway stage

Ormsby leads Hong Kong Open at halfway stage 01:33

 Wade Ormsby leads the Hong Kong Open after two rounds, with British Open champion Shane Lowry just four shots back.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ormsby retains two-shot lead at Hong Kong Open [Video]Ormsby retains two-shot lead at Hong Kong Open

Wade Ormsby stays two shots clear of the field after a four-under third round of 66 at the Hong Kong Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ormsby stays ahead at Hong Kong Open

HONG KONG (AP) — Wade Ormsby took sole possession of the lead at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 in the second round on Friday. Ormsby, who won the event...
Seattle Times

Sport24.co.za | Aussies lead at Hong Kong Open despite bushfire worries

Former champion Wade Ormsby and Aussie newcomer Travis Smyth took the top spots at the Hong Kong Open in early play.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

borgonovorob

Roberto Borgonovo Ormsby continues to lead at Hong Kong Open https://t.co/0hoXMCrVrm 21 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Ormsby continues to lead at Hong Kong Open https://t.co/EjlXXK7w80 32 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Ormsby continues to lead at Hong Kong Open - https://t.co/lvVeMP11f4 #LatestComments https://t.co/sGhyD3WPf2 40 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Ormsby continues to lead at Hong Kong Open https://t.co/YI8GATTgNw https://t.co/sDXS2rHN8r 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.