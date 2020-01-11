Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Live updates: PM Modi meets Mamata Banerjee

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, where he will launch schemes and take part in various programmes, including the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. Stay tuned for live updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grant Chighizola Shares Live Updates Friday Morning on Biloxi's Multi-Million Dollar Road and Infras [Video]Grant Chighizola Shares Live Updates Friday Morning on Biloxi's Multi-Million Dollar Road and Infras

Grant Chighizola Shares Live Updates Friday Morning on Biloxi's Multi-Million Dollar Road and Infrastructure Project

Credit: WXXVPublished

LIVE UPDATES: Rain pounds Tucson, heavy snow in mountains [Video]LIVE UPDATES: Rain pounds Tucson, heavy snow in mountains

Live updates on winter storms in Southern Arizona Thursday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published


Tweets about this

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories Live updates: PM Modi meets Mamata Banerjee https://t.co/qVLAajdoXE 42 minutes ago

VP33760876

V.P 100% follow back RT @ZeeNews: Cops use water cannon against AAP workers protesting power tariff in Punjab. Follow live updates https://t.co/XMFYNwYTbZ https… 1 day ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Cops use water cannon against AAP workers protesting power tariff in Punjab. Follow live updates… https://t.co/N1YtOeGkiT 1 day ago

Ishanpandit15

#ईशान#(भावी प्रधानमंत्री) ॐ🙏👌 💪🇮🇳🐯 RT @ZeeNews: Protests in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad against CAA, NRC. Follow live updates https://t.co/XMFYNwYTbZ https://t.co/bjUfM7BWlP 1 day ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Protests in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad against CAA, NRC. Follow live updates https://t.co/XMFYNwYTbZ https://t.co/bjUfM7BWlP 1 day ago

Chaddilectual

Baba ChaddiBaaz RT @IndiaToday: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets families of victims of anti-CAA violence in Muzaffarnagar. Live Updates: https://t.co/13ttvCBYc… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.