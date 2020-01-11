Mamata meets PM in Kolkata, tells him to 'withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR'
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she told PM Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR. PM Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss the matter, she told reporters after a meeting with the PM at Raj Bhawan. Banerjee termed her meeting with PM Modi as "courtesy visit".
