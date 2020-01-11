Global  

Mamata meets PM in Kolkata, tells him to 'withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she told PM Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR. PM Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss the matter, she told reporters after a meeting with the PM at Raj Bhawan. Banerjee termed her meeting with PM Modi as "courtesy visit".
Recent related news from verified sources

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee to join anti-CAA protests after meeting PM Modi

As a political party, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been opposed to CAA and NRC from the beginning.
DNA

Don't be fooled, CAA-NPR can't be done online: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee trashed the concept of applying for citizenship online under CAA without any physical verification. "There will be no CAA, NRC or...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

