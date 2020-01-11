A-League Review: Atkinson secures draw for Melbourne City Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Melbourne City twice hit back to earn a draw at Brisbane Roar in the A-League on Saturday. Bradden Inman opened the scoring for the hosts after 34 minutes and again put the Queenslanders in front following Craig Noone’s leveller. But Nathaniel Atkinson fired in a wonderful, 20-yard equaliser three minutes into the second half to […]



The post A-League Review: Atkinson secures draw for Melbourne City appeared first on Soccer News.

