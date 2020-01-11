Global  

Saturday Sports: NFL Playoffs, Olympics And Politics

NPR Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The NFL playoffs continue without Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and the IOC says it will not allow protests at the 2020 Tokyo Games. NPR's Scott Simon talks with ESPN's Howard Bryant.
News video: This NFL Player Is Also a Doctor

This NFL Player Is Also a Doctor 00:58

 This NFL Player Is Also a Doctor. If Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hope to move surgically through the playoffs, they'll have the advantage of an actual doctor on the playing field. Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is a licensed physician, currently in the...

Fanalysis: Divisional Weekend Of NFL Playoffs [Video]Fanalysis: Divisional Weekend Of NFL Playoffs

CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the divisional weekend of the NFL playoffs with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans [Video]Ravens RB Mark Ingram, TE Mark Andrews Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Against Titans

Ravens running back Mark Ingram was back at practice Thursday, after being out since he was injured December 22. Katie Johnston reports.

Saturday Sports: NFL Playoffs, Remembering David Stern

The NFL playoffs are here. Is the Super Bowl a realistic goal for the teams that kick off the postseason this weekend? And we remember the man who ruled the NBA...
NPR

