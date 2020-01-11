Cheteshwar Pujara hit 50th first-class century, joins Tendulkar and Dravid Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Saurashtra cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 50th first-class hundred of his career and joined the elite list led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid here on Saturday. 👓 View full article

