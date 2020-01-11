Global  

Conor McGregor reveals how much weight he has gained in body transformation ahead of UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor insists he has only put on 5lbs in weight ahead of his return bout against Donald Cerrone. The Irish bruiser has been out of the octagon since October 2018 when he was overcome by Russian lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov. But the 31-year-old is set to return in the welterweight division –  a stone heavier […]
