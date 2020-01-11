Global  

Melbourne Victory 21/20 to beat Central Coast Mariners in Sunday’s A-League matchup

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Competition: A-League Market: Melbourne Victory win Odds: 21/20 @ Bet 365 With the mood in their camp the highest it has been since opening the new campaign, Melbourne Victory will make the trip to the Central Coast Stadium on Sunday morning. Starting with the hosts, while a 2-1 win over Adelaide last month may have had […]

The post Melbourne Victory 21/20 to beat Central Coast Mariners in Sunday’s A-League matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
Central Coast Mariners 3-2 Melbourne Victory: Simon hits 100th-minute winner after double spot-kick

Substitute Matt Simon scored two injury-time penalties as Central Coast Mariners ended a long wait for a win over Melbourne Victory with a dramatic VAR-dominated...
Also reported by •The Age

Mariners out to end losing run against Victory

It's six years and counting since Central Coast Mariners managed to beat Melbourne Victory, so if any side is due a win it is Alen Stajcic's improving team.
Also reported by •The Age

