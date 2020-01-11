Global  

Both teams to score at Cardiff vs Swansea 4/6 for Sunday’s Championship showdown

Competition: Championship Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 With Welsh bragging rights up for grabs this weekend, the Bluebirds will welcome their bitter rivals to Swansea to the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Cardiff may have battled from two goals down to snatch an FA Cup […]

The post Both teams to score at Cardiff vs Swansea 4/6 for Sunday’s Championship showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
