Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Saturday, 11 January 2020
TOT vs LIV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Head to Head
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool 01:26

 Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at the stats and what the rival managers had to say.

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow [Video]Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury...

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho urged to start back-three against Liverpool

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho urged to start back-three against LiverpoolTottenham take on Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League’s late kick off on Saturday as they look to cause an upset
Daily Star

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Live stream, how to watch Premier League online, preview, news

The Reds can take another step closer to padding their first-place lead with a win on Saturday
CBS Sports Also reported by BBC News, Team Talk, Daily Star, talkSPORT, Football.london

Sportsbetio

Sportsbet.io Can #Spurs stop the #DreamRun or are #Liverpool destined for #InvinciblesII? 👀 Who will win this match-up❓ 💰#Play… https://t.co/MYGUeU1YQE 7 minutes ago

afc_asian

Sports News and Updates Tottenham Hotpsur vs Liverpool Watch Here: https://t.co/Zlbx7MUjPE Watch Here: https://t.co/Zlbx7MUjPE Match: To… https://t.co/osE8TVyrpM 9 minutes ago

Anuoluwa4life

TherealTom RT @bruhmng: Predict the correct score between Tottenham Hotspur & Liverpool in today's Premier League match for a chance to win free airti… 10 minutes ago

kye_ill

Kyle Yost help. https://t.co/Z3qOJaYSwW 23 minutes ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports Live score tonight at 7:30pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (English Premier League) https://t.co/dzEVECNVUj 24 minutes ago

cartilagefree

VARtilage Free Captain Things could get very ugly against Liverpool this afternoon https://t.co/IkNLNLt7Yd 26 minutes ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports Live score: #Tottenham Hotspur v #Liverpool (English Premier League) https://t.co/dzEVECNVUj 29 minutes ago

GreenBetNG

GreenBet 🇳🇬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 English Premier League - Round 22 Tottenham ⚪️ - Liverpool 🔴 🏟 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)… https://t.co/JCQBG0laIC 38 minutes ago

