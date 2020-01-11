Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch
Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at the stats and what the rival managers had to say.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury...
