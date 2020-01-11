Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off after VAR overturns yellow card

Ghanamotion.com Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal at Selhurst Park #ghanamotion… https://t.co/m3KDRndaAd 23 seconds ago . الطيب RT @SkySportsPL: Arsenal had goalscorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off by the VAR as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crysta… 27 seconds ago Slen 💦👌 RT @premierleague: RED CARD After consulting the VAR, referee Paul Tierney has awarded a red card to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a foul o… 35 seconds ago 🔴ايان⚪️ RT @VBET_uk: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first #Arsenal player to score and get sent off in the same match since Mikel Arteta - which… 1 minute ago Adnin Karim RT @ArsenalFC_fl: The games Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss for Arsenal after straight red card. https://t.co/oOKvAKB7UV 1 minute ago The Sun - Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette must step up for Arsenal in absence of partner-in-crime Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang https://t.co/IvX7IfMjeo 1 minute ago Vibes RT @Squawka: No player has scored more Premier League goals away from home this season (9) than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal have sc… 2 minutes ago sih.asih RT @OptaJoe: 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the third Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match, and the f… 2 minutes ago