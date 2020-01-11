Global  

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off after VAR overturns yellow card

Daily Star Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off after VAR overturns yellow cardPierre-Emerick Aubameyang was initially shown a yellow card by Paul Tierney before VAR recommended an upgrade to red
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Arteta issues apology after Auba red

Arteta issues apology after Auba red 00:45

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta apologises to Crystal Palace after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was issued a red card, following a VAR review.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Real Madrid & Barcelona To BATTLE Over Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang?! | Transfer Talk [Video]Real Madrid & Barcelona To BATTLE Over Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang?! | Transfer Talk

With Auba failing to to sign a new contract could we see him leave the Emirates next summer!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 07:05


Recent related news from verified sources

The Arsenal games Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss after VAR red card against Crystal Palace

The Arsenal games Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss after VAR red card against Crystal PalacePierre-Emerick Aubameyang went shown a straight red card in Arsenal's draw against Crystal Palace after a tackle on Max Meyer was referred to VAR
Football.london

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Five things we learned as 10-man Gunners hold on to share the spoils

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal: The visitors did well to hold on for a draw after being reduced to 10 men following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's dimissal
Independent Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

ghanamotion

Ghanamotion.com Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal at Selhurst Park #ghanamotion… https://t.co/m3KDRndaAd 23 seconds ago

iam_jimmat

. الطيب RT @SkySportsPL: Arsenal had goalscorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sent off by the VAR as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crysta… 27 seconds ago

djnelcraze

Slen 💦👌 RT @premierleague: RED CARD After consulting the VAR, referee Paul Tierney has awarded a red card to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a foul o… 35 seconds ago

astur7

🔴ايان⚪️ RT @VBET_uk: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first #Arsenal player to score and get sent off in the same match since Mikel Arteta - which… 1 minute ago

adninkari

Adnin Karim RT @ArsenalFC_fl: The games Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss for Arsenal after straight red card. https://t.co/oOKvAKB7UV 1 minute ago

SunArsenal

The Sun - Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette must step up for Arsenal in absence of partner-in-crime Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang https://t.co/IvX7IfMjeo 1 minute ago

TheMayorwah

Vibes RT @Squawka: No player has scored more Premier League goals away from home this season (9) than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal have sc… 2 minutes ago

asihsukmaa

sih.asih RT @OptaJoe: 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the third Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match, and the f… 2 minutes ago

