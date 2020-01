Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off as Crystal Palace fought back to claim a vital point against Arsenal at Selhurst Park. The Gunners broke the deadlock in the 12th minute as Alexandre Lacazette’s ball through the middle found Aubameyang, who took one touch and finished coolly for his 14th goal of the season. In the 54th […] 👓 View full article