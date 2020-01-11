Global  

Saracens hold on for 75 minutes after Rhys Carre red card to beat Ospreys and keep Champions Cup hopes alive

Independent Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Ospreys 15-22 Saracens: Alex Lewington's try plus 17 points from the boot of Manu Vunipola helps 14-man Saracens set up a winner-takes-all clash with Racing 92
Ospreys 15-22 Saracens: Wasteful Welsh side lose to 14-man visitors after early Rhys Carre red card

Ospreys 15-22 Saracens: Wasteful Welsh side lose to 14-man visitors after early Rhys Carre red cardThe Wales prop was sent from the field after just five minutes but the Ospreys, it seems, have forgotten how to win
Wales Online

The controversial moment Wales star Rhys Carre was sent off just five minutes into Ospreys v Saracens

The controversial moment Wales star Rhys Carre was sent off just five minutes into Ospreys v SaracensCarre could now miss the start of the Six Nations and will have to go in front of a disciplinary panel next week
Wales Online

