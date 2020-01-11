Global  

Cheteshwar Pujara hits 50th first-class century, joins Tendulkar and Dravid

Sify Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Saurashtra cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 50th first-class hundred of his career and joined the elite list led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid here on Saturday.
Cheteshwar Pujara enters elite list with 50th first-class century


Indian Express

