Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Independent Saturday, 11 January 2020
Follow live coverage as Tottenham host Liverpool in the Premier League today
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Liverpool 01:26

 Tottenham will be left short of quality ahead of a daunting Premier League game with Liverpool on Saturday as striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until April with a hamstring injury. Take a look at the stats and what the rival managers had to say.

Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool stay out in front

A look at the post-Christmas round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in [Video]Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, kick-off time and commentary of Premier League clash as Reds aim to extend unbeaten run

Jose Mourinho’s resumes his rivalry with Liverpool on Saturday evening as Tottenham host the runaway Premier League leaders. Liverpool go into the game without...
talkSPORT

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Follow all the action live from Anfield
Independent


TelegraphSport

Telegraph Sport RT @TeleFootball: The team news is in for Tottenham v Liverpool. And Jose Mourinho has handed a 20-year-old centre-back his Premier League… 6 minutes ago

TeleFootball

Telegraph Football The team news is in for Tottenham v Liverpool. And Jose Mourinho has handed a 20-year-old centre-back his Premier L… https://t.co/uzKBb3AF33 6 minutes ago

TottenhamNews

Spurs News Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, line ups confirmed, Jose Mourinho takes on Klopp https://t.co/kYB33HewSJ 7 minutes ago

okolasande7

okola sande RT @LivEchoLFC: Full Spurs team news as Mourinho hands debut to young defender #TOTLIV https://t.co/JBoEAbC4jw 10 minutes ago

JodiLynnKarpes

Jodi Lynn Karpes RT @LivEchoLFC: A debut for Spurs today. #TOTLIV team news any minute now. https://t.co/JBoEAbC4jw 12 minutes ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News Full Spurs team news as Mourinho hands debut to young defender #TOTLIV https://t.co/JBoEAbC4jw 13 minutes ago

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today - https://t.co/QnLhvZXfqv #football 14 minutes ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News 🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN 🚨 #TOTLIV https://t.co/JBoEAbC4jw 15 minutes ago

