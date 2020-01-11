Global  

Japhet Tanganga: Jose Mourinho throws academy defender into Tottenham XI for debut against Liverpool

Tottenham academy star Japhet Tanganga will make his Spurs debut on the biggest possible stage against Liverpool on Saturday. Jose Mourinho has thrown the 20-year-old, who has never played for Tottenham’s senior team, into his starting XI to face the Reds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tanganga has represented England at various youth levels and […]
