College Basketball Rankings: Kansas and Baylor set for showdown of top-10 teams in Top 25 And 1

CBS Sports Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Bears will be trying to get their first win at Allen Fieldhouse when they face the Jayhawks
Recent related news from verified sources

College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, No. 2 in Top 25 And 1, gives Iowa State worst home loss in 17 seasons

Bill Self's Jayhawks' cruised to a 26-point victory inside Hilton Coliseum
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Baylor, Auburn jump into top five of AP Top 25 rankings; Gonzaga remains No. 1

The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing Oregon and Ohio State
CBS Sports

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb College Basketball Rankings: Kansas and Baylor set for showdown of top-10 teams in Top 25 And 1 https://t.co/I36vxdVSbq #sports #feedly 2 hours ago

ShalashMuh

BillyBoy RT @CBSSportsCBB: Here is Saturday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings from @GaryParrishCBS — with… 2 hours ago

aircommset

OfficialSportReporter RT @CBSSportsCBB: Here is Friday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings from @GaryParrishCBS — with so… 4 hours ago

Kyle__Boone

Kyle Boone RT @GaryParrishCBS: Here is Saturday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — with some words at the t… 4 hours ago

PanamaIce

Ronald Isham #3 UK Rifle underway vs ranked Alaska-Anchorage and Ole Miss at Columbus, OH. Calipari’s Cats finally⬆️1😼to #14 in… https://t.co/OIoN6CzzQr 4 hours ago

CBSSportsCBB

CBS Sports CBB Here is Saturday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings from @GaryParrishCBS —… https://t.co/7qJ6hDhbd6 4 hours ago

GaryParrishCBS

Gary Parrish Here is Saturday morning’s updated @CBSSports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — with some words at t… https://t.co/HVl8FMpST0 4 hours ago

CBRCJH

CB RT @GaryParrishCBS: @RobDauster @CBSSports I’ve spent years making CBS Sports the best source for college basketball rankings in the world… 5 hours ago

