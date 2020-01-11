Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City: Marcus Rashford scores twice on 200th appearance

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford 00:50 Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of the competition for the past two seasons, were outstanding as they swept into a commanding lead with...